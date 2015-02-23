Daimonin - Free and Open Source

|
|
Become a Game Developer
You want more as playing? Become a game developer? Create maps, write quests, create art and music or coding parts of a real mmo server engine? In Daimonin, you can do all that. Interested?
The Daimonin Community
Our community is different. We are not only players. YOU will not be only a player. We are the creators of the world. We build it. We expand it. We talk about it.Start Playing Now!
Then read on... Then read on...
Free and open source? What is that?
That means that our source code and the project files are free and public avaible under the GNU General Public License (GPL). That licence and the public parts of daimonin will allow you to install and run a working basic daimonin server. The GPL is the licence for the technical parts of daimonin. Note that the game world files and the art comes under a different licence. The art will stay copyright to the artists, the game world files (quests, maps, storyline...) will be copyright by daimonin. That will allow people to expand daimonin or fork the project but do not clone the game. Our Developement Page will go deeper in the details and give you all the links to other project parts.
And i can really simply join and become a daimonin dev team member?
In short words: Yes. But (yes, there is always a but), there are rules. The first rule is: We are an open source project. We follow the rules of open source. People who know how to participate to an GPL project will not need an explanation. They check out the project, do some work and post it to the forum or the bug tracker. In many cases not THEY ask to become a dev member - we ask them. In other cases people help the project by patches, art of bug fixes over the project interfaces. They participate to the project without become a member. Thats possible too.
How then i join the daimonin project?
First, you are already part of it when you signed up. Players, members, devs... they are all part of daimonin. For development, you should have an idea what YOU like to do. Open source is about people doing things on their own. We usually do not tell people what to do. You have to ask you: What is my interest, what are my skills? You are a programmer? An artist? You like to write? You have an hand to help people? There are nearly unlimited ways what you can bring in. So, first thing is: What are you like to do. Then give us an example. Remember: The whole project is public avaible. This website offers the other parts like the docs, and the central exchange for ideas. Post in the forum some examples of your ideas, your work or explain what you like to do. After that, you should select your role. When you are logged in, you will see under your account name your current group. Next to it you will see the "Become a Developer" link. It will lead you to the group page where you can select a group and go on.
|
Events
|Mo
|Tu
|We
|Th
|Fr
|Sa
|Su
|
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|
|
|
|
Project News
|
Posted by: _people_
, 10, October 2021, 19:22:08
Main has been updated to 0.10.8-j. Changes include some crash bugfixes, parties being fixed, and player gravestones have been removed.
Here is a list of player-visible fixes
.
Posted by: smacky
, 01, October 2020, 12:27:26
Main has been updated to interim 0.10.8-i (20201001). Loads of player-visible changes this time.
One big one is to do with identifying, detecting magic/curse, etc on items. These actions are now all given the generic name 'declaring'. In broad [...]
Posted by: smacky
, 03, June 2020, 18:52:09
Main has been updated to 0.10.8-g, pending a reboot by Myths.
I won't list player-visible changes because there aren't (m)any. This is mostly to align the code with trunk and fix a few tech bugs ahead of future non-interim updates.
Posted by: smacky
, 09, February 2020, 14:45:18
Main has been updated to 0.10.8-f.
This is primarily to clear a path for the next two far more exciting planned updates.
Here is a list of player-visible fixes
.
Posted by: _people_
, 17, March 2019, 19:19:45
After about 10 years, we have a new gameplay trailer!
I worked with a team to have this made. Unfortunately I didn't manage to get the best footage for it but I think the trailer turned out nicely regardless. Please [...]
|
Posted by: _people_
, 10, October 2021, 06:03:58
I have just updated Main to feature randomly-generated dungeons. Please play through the dungeon and try to find anything I can do to improve it.
This feature is still in its early days. There's only 1 dungeon template available (though [...]
Posted by: smacky
, 01, August 2020, 18:43:46
Main has been updated to 0.10.8-h (20200801). You know what to do Myths.
Being an interim, there's nothing much exciting for players. But I needed a recent code change on main.
Here's something for Shroud -- players can now put [...]
Posted by: myths
, 12, April 2020, 13:34:53
It is my intention to remove the random wandering dogs from StoneGlow and as an alternative replace them with rats.
However, before I do this I am posting my intent so if there are any serious objections they can be [...]
Posted by: _people_
, 04, August 2019, 04:10:08
I have built a new editor package using rev 8445 of the Daimonin repo and rev 7f664c of Gridarta. This is the latest rev of each. Download the package and use w32_collect_arches.bat, then either w32_start_editor.bat or w32_start_server.bat (Windows-only) to get [...]
Posted by: _people_
, 02, October 2017, 00:29:13
The game client and server have been updated to version 0.10.8!
The most significant feature of this update is an improved/help command. Typing/help or clicking the "Help" button in-game will now show an intuitive user interface which allows [...]
|
Recent Posts
saber of light lvl 90 WI
by Dolfo
[29, November 2021, 16:29:08]
Labyrinth
by Dolfo
[28, November 2021, 23:22:56]
Re: Manuel Combat System / Automated Combat System
by _people_
[28, November 2021, 22:42:34]
Re: Fanrir and Cashin Dialog bug
by _people_
[28, November 2021, 18:33:49]
Nyrwood Map/Blocked path
by Dolfo
[28, November 2021, 15:30:05]
Promoted Posts
|
Posted by: _people_
, 05, January 2019, 04:57:54
I will be hosting a raid on Sunday, January 13th at 10 AM PST (6 PM GMT) so that I [...]
Posted by: Ninian
, 03, February 2016, 08:06:20
It seems there is a lot to do and take in when developing an advertisement. So I would like to [...]
Posted by: michtoen
, 02, March 2015, 18:44:53
Every dev member of the project can now promote posts. A promoted post will put with a teaser on the [...]
Posted by: Joe
, 23, February 2015, 06:14:51
I liked Clobbers idea of a new event map since it's been ages since I've done one. I've got one [...]